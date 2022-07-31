Alex Nwora, Jordan Nwora help expand sport of basketball, give back to communities

In the back corner of the Erie Community College Burt Flickinger Athletic Center, Alex Nwora’s office was covered in boxes. From the floor to the ceiling, boxes with plastic cups, uniforms and water bottles filled the head men’s basketball coach’s office. It felt stuffy inside.

That was one month ago. The boxes now are gone, along with Nwora. He has taken them to Cote d’Ivoire, Benin and Nigeria, where he is leading a team of coaches in an elite basketball camp for children in five cities. They’ve traveled the Gulf of Guinea to spread their knowledge about basketball to children and coaches.

“It’s very rewarding to see,” Alex said. “With one kid we can help over there, it can change the whole family’s dynamics.”

Alex’s son, Jordan Nwora, a former Park School star and former Milwaukee Bucks guard, created the Jordan Nwora Foundation, which sponsors the summer camps and trips to Africa. This year, the camps expanded to Buffalo.

“I wouldn’t be where I’m at today without having some of these opportunities myself,” Jordan said. “And now it’s my turn with a platform. I have to give back to the community and enlighten and enrich some of these kids growing up.”

Alex and Jordan are the driving forces behind the foundation, with Alex running operations while Jordan helps financially. And, of course, he is the face of the organization.

Alex and his team of coaches will continue their trip in Western Africa through the beginning of August, before returning to Buffalo for the junior college basketball season.

“It means a lot to me, and he’s been a really big part of my life,” Jordan said of his father. “Growing up, I wouldn’t be where I’m at without him. And he has a big passion for these camps, so having him there with the people he knows is going to make the camp really good.”

Nigerian roots

The idea of bringing elite basketball camps to Nigeria stemmed from Jordan’s upbringing.

Growing up in Buffalo, Jordan and his dad took trips to Nigeria, where Alex was born. The two brought multiple bags of clothes, shoes and toys, and Jordan would leave with only a small backpack with his personal belongings.

“I wanted to make sure that he knew where I came from,” Alex said. “And now he wants to give back to these places.”

Alex became the Nigerian national team’s head coach in 2017 and he was an assistant as Jordan and the national team competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

With Jordan growing up in Buffalo, Alex emphasized the importance of Jordan helping the community in which he lived. Even as Jordan became a professional athlete, his ambitions to help his community remained.

Before the summer of 2021, Jordan wanted to find a way to keep giving despite being about five thousand miles away from Nigeria.

After talking with Alex, the two came up with the Jordan Nwora Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching children the game of basketball. It also helps train coaches to further the elite skills taught by the foundation at the camps.

“It’s something that’s going to make an impact right away,” Jordan said. “Not a lot of kids have the opportunity to go to camps like this, so it’s going to be life changing and it’s going to show a lot of people there’s hope.”

The Nworas decided to focus on refining elite skills during the camps because Alex believes in nurturing natural talent. The basics of basketball, like learning how to dribble and box out an opponent, are important to teaching the game, but Alex wants the children to reach their potential.

“We wanted to make sure this camp was being taught the right way, and that (the players were) having fun doing it,” Alex said. “And hopefully, the next Jordan might be from this camp.”

It took months of planning to put the pieces in place for a successful first year. Originally, Jordan wanted to host three-day camps around the Gulf of Guinea. He said his goal was to find a way to help as many children as possible, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Hopefully, one day, there’ll be more kids like me,” Jordan said. “There’s a lot of people that have the potential, and (to) show them that it is possible to … be an NBA player or a WNBA player.”

Alex, having close ties in Nigeria, helped Jordan find the right connections to get his foundation running.

“We have some quality coaches to really educate these kids and teach them,” Alex said. “Also we are available through our foundation to be resourceful to all the coaches that we work with.”

Trials and triumphs

The first year of the Jordan Nwora Foundation was a success. But it didn’t come without complications.

Jordan wasn’t able to attend the camps last summer. He was coming off an NBA championship with the Bucks and played in the Olympics. He entrusted his dad to take his idea and make it a reality.

Jordan wanted the foundation to focus on empowering young athletes, regardless of their upbringing. He wanted to make sure that focus was delivered every day, even if he wasn’t there in person to see it.

“All he was worried about was ‘Are the kids having fun?’ ‘Are you guys giving them hope?’” Alex said. “Everything that is his mission statement is all about, which we all did.”

In seven cities, the foundation reached nearly 700 children in its first year. But it wasn’t easy.

The coaches had to take Covid tests every time they traveled to a new city, and there was always a fear of someone testing positive. If someone tested positive, they would have to remain in place to quarantine, costing the foundation more money.

“If you get caught somewhere in Africa and you have Covid, you are going to have to stay in quarantine,” Alex said. “That’s an extra cost, because you’re gonna stay there by yourself. We’re going to keep going.”

This year, the international Covid protocols were loosened for coaches visiting overseas. It helped make the planning process less stressful than last summer, Alex said, because the board and coaches can focus on the athletes.

“My phone was going off, like, ‘Oh my god, this is great,’ without it because they were very worried about the tests,” Alex said of learning about Covid protocols this year. “But, everybody knows what we’re getting into. They know it’s for the sacrifices that we’re all making.”

Alex gathered a group of college coaches from the East, including Niagara County Community College assistant coach Nick Sepe. Sepe has a relationship with Alex and Jordan, with his school being a rival of Erie Community College basketball.

Other coaches involved with the camps include former Delaware women’s basketball assistant Kike Rafiu, and former Cansius College coach and current Cameroon national team head coach Lazare Adingono. Alex works with coaches with whom he has developed good relationships, and who are willing to donate their time and energy.

“We were talking about basketball, and he offered me the opportunity to go to Africa because he just felt I was a really motivated and hardworking coach and I ran with it,” Sepe said. “So I went last year, and it just kind of built from there. My experience with the kids was great.”

Sepe is on his second trip to Africa, and said the international experience from last year has helped him develop relationships with players from the camps. He has kept in contact with a few, and knows they were waiting for him to return this summer.

“I mean, there’s kids that I’ve kept in touch with from the past year that I’m looking forward to seeing again,” Sepe said. “It’s just a great dynamic because you have a relationship with somebody, and we welcome it.”

It also has helped Alex with potential recruiting. The Nigerian camps range from ages 13-18 for boys and girls, and Alex keeps an eye on players’ development for his junior college team in downtown Buffalo.

The camps are live-streamed for other coaches to watch.

“(Coaches) could ask questions and they could recruit from there,” Sepe said. “Because we’re here and now we have eyes on them, it’s not just the video. We can see them and give them legitimate feedback.”

Forming a relationship can help an athlete beyond just three days. Alex gives each camp attendee a pair of sneakers and a uniform.

“I’m trying to make sure that they walk away here, knowing that at least somebody will care about them,” he said. “then we’ll have more chances to help these kids.”

The team is nearing the end of its trip across Western Africa, helping roughly 500 athletes. Beginning in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, Alex, Sepe and his team went to Cotonou, Benin, before concluding the six-week trip with camps in Lafia, Onitsha and Lagos, all in Nigeria.

“We’re just trying to teach them as best we can in the short amount of time that we can,” Sepe said. “We’re over here just trying to teach the basics and some philosophies, just so they can have a foundation of learning.”

Camping in Buffalo

Jordan received donations from Delaware North, Herr Automotive Group and the City of Buffalo to run a week-long camp for 150 athletes ages 7 to 18 in his hometown.

“Inspiring confidence in our youth, helping our children grow and develop is critically important,” Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said at the news conference June 3. “Jordan’s elite camps focus on the importance of education, a healthy lifestyle and sports.”

The first of six camps the foundation hosted this year took place July 5-9, but it was an opportunity to expand Jordan’s message. It allowed him to attend his own camp for the first time, taking a few days to shoot baskets and talk with kids attending the camp.

Jordan is a free agent after spending his first two seasons with Milwaukee. It didn’t change his plans to return to Buffalo and work with the campers, including his sister, Ronni Nwora, a guard for University at Buffalo women’s basketball.

“Whenever I have an opportunity, I always try to get back here,” Jordan said. “I have three little sisters at home that I don’t see a lot. So whenever I have a chance to come back here, see them and my family, it’s really important to me.”

Samaritan Feet, among others, helped the foundation give Buffalo campers sneakers. They also listened to presentations on leadership skills for on and off the basketball court.

“It’s about making them fall in love with the game,” Sepe said. “There’s a lot of good energy, like there was not one bad person in the camp. Everybody’s with the kids, giving them back positive energy and just trying to give them some of their love.”

Jordan said his camps in Buffalo fit his desire to give back during a “difficult time” for the city.

“That’s one of the most important things, just being able to put smiles back on kids’ faces,” Jordan said. “They need to be able to be happy and feel safe and find joy in some of those small things, whether it’s just picking up a ball and playing a sport.”

Once Alex returns to the Flickinger Athletic Center, the boxes that once filled his office will be a memory. But it won’t be long before the boxes are replaced and preparations for the third year of camps begin.

“We’re trying to sustain a yearly event,” Alex said. “We’re gonna move around. We might be going to Europe, because everywhere you go on this globe, you’re gonna see some poverty.”