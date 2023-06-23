Zach Thompson allowed just one hit over five innings and the Buffalo Bisons used a couple of home runs to beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 5-3 in a game delayed by rain at Moosic, Pa., on Friday.

The teams will play the fifth game of the series at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

The Bisons (33-40) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on LJ Talley’s third homer of the season, a solo shot to right-center field to open the inning.

In the third, Buffalo made it 2-0 when Nathan Lukes led off with a solo home run to left-center field.

Meanwhile, Bisons starting pitcher Thompson breezed through the first five innings, allowing just a single in the second and no walks. He struck out four.

In the top of the sixth, Spencer Horwitz singled to lead off the inning and went to second on a wild pitch. Schneider singled to put runners on the corners before Talley singled to right to score Horwitz.

In the bottom of the inning, Thomas Hatch relieved Thompson. Hatched retired the first two batters he faced before walking Estevan Florial and Andres Chaparro. But Hatch got Jamie Westbrook to ground into a force out to end the inning.

The Bisons made it 5-0 in the top of the eighth inning when Schneider singled with one out and Talley singled to right with Schneider scoring on a fielding error by right fielder Brandon Lockridge. Talley went to second on the play then moved to third on a single by Jordan Luplow. Talley scored when Jamie Ritchie grounded into a force out.

The RailRiders (33-39) scored twice in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single by Max Burt and when Westbrook reached on a run-scoring force out.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Michael Hermosillo belted a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth to cap the scoring.

Talley went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored to lead the Bisons' 10-hit attack. Schneider went 2-for-4.

Thompson (4-4) picked up the win and Matt Peacock earned his second save of the season.