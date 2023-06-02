Zach Thompson pitched 5 2/3 effective innings, and Tanner Morris homered on Friday as the Buffalo Bisons snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the St. Paul Saints at Sahlen Field.

The two teams will play the fifth game of the series at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

Buffalo (25-30) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on Morris’ leadoff home run to right-center field.

In the fifth, the Herd went up 2-0 as Davis Schneider singled with one out and went to second when Spencer Horwitz walked. Wynton Bernard singled to left to score Schneider.

The Saints (30-23) cut the lead to 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning on Kyle Garlick’s homer to right-center field, but the Bisons answered in the bottom of the inning. Cam Eden belted a double to center and scored on Rafael Lantigua’s ground-rule double to left-center field.

Buffalo made it 4-1 in the seventh as Horwitz doubled and went to third on a single by Bernard, then scored on a single by Rob Brantly.

Thompson (2-4) picked up the win, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks. He struck out five. Relievers Yosver Zulueta (one inning) and Junior Fernandez (two innings) each allowed just one hit as the Bisons held the Saints in check. Fernandez earned his first save of the season.

Horwitz went 3-for-4 and scored a run for Buffalo. Bernard went 2-for-2, and Schneider and Eden each went 2-for-4. Eden and Horwitz each had two doubles.

Randy Dobnak (2-2) took the loss.