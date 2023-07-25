Zach Thompson pitched six solid innings and combined with three relievers on a five-hitter to lead the Buffalo Bisons to a 3-1 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday at Sahlen Field.

The teams will play the second game of their series at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bisons (47-49, 13-8 second half) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Addison Barger homered to right-center field with two outs. It was Barger’s fifth home run of the season.

Buffalo made it 2-0 in the third. With one out, Ernie Clement singled and stole second. He moved to third when Barger grounded out, and scored on Spencer Horwitz’s double to right. Davis Schneider lined out sharply to third to end the inning.

In the fourth, Luis De Los Santos doubled and, with two outs, scored on a single to center by Cam Eden to give the Herd a 3-0 lead.

The RailRiders (45-49, 11-9) got on the board in the sixth when Estevan Florial doubled, advanced to third on a fly ball out and scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin Wells.

Thompson (6-5) allowed just one earned run over six innings to pick up the victory. He allowed three hits and three walks, and he struck out three. Paul Fry allowed a single then struck out the side in the seventh and Yosver Zulueta gave up one hit and struck out one in the eighth.

Zach Pop retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his first save of the season.

Jhony Brito (2-2) took the loss for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out three.

Horwitz went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Rafael Lantigua went 2-for-4 to lead the Bisons’ 10-hit attack.