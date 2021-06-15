Yankees GM Brian Cashman: 'There's a chance to fix it and it's on me to fix it'

Cashman made it ultra clear that he's losing his patience at his club's spotty offense and its shoddy baserunning, which has run into more outs than any team in the American League.

The latest slump, which saw the Yankees hit town just 5-13 in their last 18 games, has baffled the front office.

"There's been some sleepless nights with that, there really have," Cashman admitted. "I've been here before, but when you're in it, it's really difficult to deal with .. This (slump) has gone on long enough and far too long.

"We have really good coaches who know what they're doing. We have a really good manager who knows what he's doing ... We're in this together and I'm trying to figure this thing out. If I can find a way to get some opportunities to present themselves, I'll take it to ownership. But we have what it takes in this clubhouse already. That's the real question I want an answer for why we are where we are today."

Josh Allen to throw first pitch prior to Thursday's Blue Jays-Yankees game If you have tickets for Thursday night's Blue Jays-Yankees game in Sahlen Field, you're going to get an added bonus.

Cashman said he hoped the next time he met with the media that the talk would be about his club's improvements. But he's like every other Yankee watcher: He has no idea when – or if – the turnaround is coming.