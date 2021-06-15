Yankees battle back against Blue Jays' bullpen to pull out win in series opener

"I had to buckle down," Montgomery said. "Just trying to minimize damage as best I could."

The Yankees got home runs from Gary Sanchez and Chris Gittens prior to Gardner's shot. It was the first hit of Gittens' career after an 0-for-14 start. The solo shot with two out in the fourth landed on the grass berm in left-center field and was hauled in by a fan outside the park. The Yankees got the ball back.

"I touched first base and my mind went blank right there," Gittens said. "'Boonie' came over, gave me a high-five and I was like, 'OK, I'm good right now.' "

"I think he's ecstatic his first one landed on a highway in Buffalo, New York," Frazier joked. "How else would you draw that one up?"

There wasn't much joking from Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo, who is tiring of seeing bullpen failures. It's the third time in five games the Toronto relief corps has suffered a loss in the seventh inning or later.

"It’s been the whole (bleeping) month. These are who we’ve got and we’re going to trust them," Montoyo said. "Of course it's frustrating. I'm not going to lie to you on that one."

Scorebook jottings