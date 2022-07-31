Worcester uses three homers to knock off Bisons

Deivy Grullon hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning to lead the Worcester Red Sox to a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons (52-47) split the six-game series with the Woo Sox and are 2.5 games out of first place in the International League East. Buffalo finished 11-14 for July and begin August with a 12-game road trip. After taking today off, the Herd will play six games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and they will play next week at Syracuse. The Bisons return home to begin a series with Lehigh Valley on Aug. 16.

Worcester (51-48) took a 1-0 lead off Buffalo starter Casey Lawrence (8-3) in the third inning when Triston Casas hit a solo home run to right field, his eighth of the season. In the fifth, Grullon made it 3-0, hitting his home run to left, scoring Jose Peraza, who had reached on an infield single.

Lawrence allowed three earned runs on four hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out six.

The Bisons cut the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Cullen Large tripled to center field and scored on a passed ball by Grullon.

Christin Stewart’s one-out solo home run off Hayden Juenger in the sixth gave Worcester a 4-1 lead. It was Stewart’s 17th homer of the season.

The Bisons collected six hits and three walks off five Woo Sox pitchers. Large went 2-for-4 and LJ Talley tripled. Nathan Lukes belted a double for the Herd.

Durbin Feltman (2-5) picked up the victory for Worcester, allowing no hits and one walk over two innings. He struck out two. Frank Herman picked up his fourth save despite allowing a hit and a walk in the ninth inning.