Worcester Red Sox edge Bisons 2-1 with a run in the ninth

The Worcester Red Sox squeaked out a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Bisons Tuesday in an International League game at Sahlen Field.

With runners at first and third with one out in the top of the ninth, Worcester’s Ryan Fitzgerald grounded to Bisons first baseman Spencer Horwitz with the infield in.

Horwitz checked the runner, turned, and threw to shortstop Logan Warmoth for the out at second. When Christin Stewart of the Red Sox broke from third, Warmoth threw home, but the throw was off the mark and Stewart scored to give Worcester the lead.

Zack Kelly (5-3) then pitched his second scoreless inning in the ninth, ending the night for the Bisons (49-45).

Trailing 1-0, the Herd got its only run in the sixth when Groshans’ base hit to center scored Gabriel Moreno.

Designated hitter LJ Talley went 3-for-4 to lead the Buffalo attack. Groshans added a pair of hits. Buffalo managed eight against four WooSox hurlers.

The series continues at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.