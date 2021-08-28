Worcester knocks off Bisons yet again

Worcester 7, Buffalo 6
For starters: The Bisons (56-41) lost their eighth consecutive game to the Worcester Red Sox on Saturday, and failed to hold a lead for the fifth straight game.
Buffalo tied the game twice, but couldn’t pull ahead as it fell to 0-5 in the series with the Red Sox (54-46). The finale is scheduled for today.
The Bisons are 8-15 versus the Red Sox this season. They are 1-9 in their last 10 overall.
Meanwhile, Lehigh Valley scored twice in the bottom of the 12th to beat Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Bisons are three games behind the RailRiders in the Triple-A East standings.
How the game was won: With the game tied at 6 in the top of the eighth inning, Jack Lopez tripled off Rafael Dolis (0-1) to score Delino DeShields with the eventual winning run. Lopez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the game.
The Bisons’ Danny Jansen belted a three-run home run in the fifth inning to tie the game at 4-4. Otto Lopez and Tyler White each had two hits, with White belting a double. Cullen Large also doubled for the Herd, who collected nine hits in the game.
Bisons starter Casey Lawrence went five innings, surrendering seven hits, two walks and four earned runs. He struck out three.
Star of the game: DeShields went 2-for-3 with two walks, scored twice and stole a base. DeShields, son of the former Montreal Expos outfielder by the same name, has spent six seasons in the major leagues, including five with the Rangers.
Next: Bisons (TBD) vs. Worcester (TBD), 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Sahlen Field. Ice Cream Giveaway, Back to School Day and Kids Run the Bases.
All tickets are $10 general admission.