 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Worcester knocks off Bisons yet again
0 comments

Worcester knocks off Bisons yet again

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Woo Sox at Bisons (copy)

The Bisons Danny Jansen takes a swing on Wednesday. Jansen belted a three-run homer in Buffalo's 7-6 loss to Worcester on Saturday.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Worcester 7, Buffalo 6

For starters: The Bisons (56-41) lost their eighth consecutive game to the Worcester Red Sox on Saturday, and failed to hold a lead for the fifth straight game.

Buffalo tied the game twice, but couldn’t pull ahead as it fell to 0-5 in the series with the Red Sox (54-46). The finale is scheduled for today.

The Bisons are 8-15 versus the Red Sox this season. They are 1-9 in their last 10 overall.

Meanwhile, Lehigh Valley scored twice in the bottom of the 12th to beat Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Bisons are three games behind the RailRiders in the Triple-A East standings.

How the game was won: With the game tied at 6 in the top of the eighth inning, Jack Lopez tripled off Rafael Dolis (0-1) to score Delino DeShields with the eventual winning run. Lopez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the game.

The Bisons’ Danny Jansen belted a three-run home run in the fifth inning to tie the game at 4-4. Otto Lopez and Tyler White each had two hits, with White belting a double. Cullen Large also doubled for the Herd, who collected nine hits in the game.

Bisons starter Casey Lawrence went five innings, surrendering seven hits, two walks and four earned runs. He struck out three.

Star of the game: DeShields went 2-for-3 with two walks, scored twice and stole a base. DeShields, son of the former Montreal Expos outfielder by the same name, has spent six seasons in the major leagues, including five with the Rangers.

Next: Bisons (TBD) vs. Worcester (TBD), 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Sahlen Field. Ice Cream Giveaway, Back to School Day and Kids Run the Bases.

All tickets are $10 general admission.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blind Paralympian Noah Malone shares heartfelt message from Tokyo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News