Worcester knocks off Bisons yet again

Worcester 7, Buffalo 6

For starters: The Bisons (56-41) lost their eighth consecutive game to the Worcester Red Sox on Saturday, and failed to hold a lead for the fifth straight game.

Buffalo tied the game twice, but couldn’t pull ahead as it fell to 0-5 in the series with the Red Sox (54-46). The finale is scheduled for today.

The Bisons are 8-15 versus the Red Sox this season. They are 1-9 in their last 10 overall.

Meanwhile, Lehigh Valley scored twice in the bottom of the 12th to beat Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Bisons are three games behind the RailRiders in the Triple-A East standings.

How the game was won: With the game tied at 6 in the top of the eighth inning, Jack Lopez tripled off Rafael Dolis (0-1) to score Delino DeShields with the eventual winning run. Lopez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the game.

The Bisons’ Danny Jansen belted a three-run home run in the fifth inning to tie the game at 4-4. Otto Lopez and Tyler White each had two hits, with White belting a double. Cullen Large also doubled for the Herd, who collected nine hits in the game.