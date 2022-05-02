Worcester belts four homers to beat Bisons

Rob Refsnyder belted a three-run homer in the third inning to give Worcester the lead for good en route to a 10-6 victory over the Bisons on Sunday.

The Woo Sox (13-11) blasted four homers on the day, including a two-run shot by Christin Stewart in the second inning, a two-run homer by Jeter Downs in the fifth and a solo home run by Tristan Casas in the fifth.

The Bisons (14-10) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Gabriel Moreno scored on a single by LJ Talley, then pushed the lead to 4-0 in the top of the second.

With one out, Mallex Smith walked and stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Logan Warmouth singled to knock in Smith and starting pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez was replaced by Kyle Hart.

Nathan Lukes greeted Hart with a double to left, putting runners at second and third. Moreno’s single to right scored both.

In the bottom of the second, the Woo Sox cut the lead in half when Stewart hit a two-out, two-run shot to right field.

In the bottom of the third, Jonathan Arauz drew a one-out walk and Downs reached on an infield single. Casa doubled to right to score Arauz before homered to left-center field to give Worcester a 6-4 lead.

The Woo Sox put the game away in the fifth inning with four more runs. Arauz led off with an infield single and Downs homered to left to make it 8-4.

Casas then drilled a 2-0 pitch over the right-center field fence for a 9-4 lead. Yolmer Sanchez later added a sacrifice fly.

The Bisons rallied for two runs in the eighth. With one out, Smith singled and took second base on defensive indifference.

Warmouth doubled home Smith then scored on Lukes’ double to center. Pitcher Durbin Feltman got out of the jam by striking out Moreno and getting Cullen Large to pop out.

Andrew Bash (0-2) took the loss for the Bisons, surrending six earned runs on four hits and four walks in 2∑ innings. Jake Elliott gave up four earned runs on five hits in two innings.

Hart (4-2) was credited with the victory for the Woo Sox, allowing one run and four hits in two innings. Worcester relied on its bullpen the rest of the way, with five pitchers going one inning each.

Warmouth went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Moreno was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Lukes went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Jordan Groshans went 2-for-3.

Refsnyder went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs and Downs and Casas each went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

The Bisons will return home and begin a series against Durham beginning at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.