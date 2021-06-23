With Blue Jays returning to Sahlen Field on Thursday, Vladdy Jr. nixes HR Derby bid

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. remains the top vote-getter for next month's MLB All-Star Game, but the folks in Coors Field and everyone watching at home on television won't get to see him attack Denver's thin air in the All-Star Home Run Derby.

Guerrero, who pounded a record 91 Derby home runs over the fences in Cleveland two years ago, has decided to skip the Derby this year. The news was first reported by Sportsnet's Hazel Mae and Guerrero confirmed it during a video call Wednesday prior to the Toronto Blue Jays' series finale in Miami.

In his most recent call last week, Guerrero had said he was leaning toward participating in the derby. But the MLB home run leader, with 23 entering Wednesday's game, said he had second thoughts in recent days.

"It was more about me mentally, physically, how I felt," Guerrero said Wednesday. "So I took those days to really think about this. And by the end of the day, I decided to not to participate just to take care of myself physically, mentally, and just be ready for the second half."

Guerrero said he took advice on his decision from multiple people and then spoke last week to his father, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr.