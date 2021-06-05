With bat and glove, it's another big day for Vladdy Jr. in Blue Jays' win

Why is Vladimir Guerrero the current leader in the clubhouse as the American League's most valuable player? Sure, his bat is the main reason. When Saturday's 6-2 victory by the Toronto Blue Jays over the Houston Astros ended in Sahlen Field, Guerrero was a Triple Crown man, atop the AL in home runs (18), RBIs (47) and batting average (.335).
Guerrero went 3 for 4 and cracked a two-run homer to left in the fifth, but his game is much more than power. He started a four-run Toronto fourth by legging out an infield single to deep third and was stellar defensively at first base as well. In the first inning, He nailed Jose Altuve trying to go first-to-third on a Carlos Correa single to keep the Astros at bay after they had rolled 13-1 here Friday.
"I'm not about numbers. I'm very proud right now," Guerrero said through an interpreter. "I feel proud with everything good I do on the field to help the team win. All the work I did in the offseason is paying off right now. This year, I feel a lot quicker. I feel healthy, thank God. I'm moving well and mentally I feel great."
"To me that made a big difference in this game because of what happened last night," manager Charlie Montoyo said of the Altuve out. "All of a sudden there's two base hits, Altuve at third base, top of the lineup they score and it's 'Here we go again.' To make that play was huge in this game."
The Blue Jays (30-26) won the game with the four-run fourth to wipe out a 1-0 deficit. Lourdes Gurriel drove in the first run with a single to left and third baseman Joe Panik had the big blow with a three-run homer that just cleared the wall in right.
The Blue Jays got terrific defense all afternoon, highlighted by Gurriel's throw from deep left field to nail speedy Houston outfielder Myles Straw at the plate in the third. Straw was so surprised, he didn't even slide. It was Gurriel's seventh outfield assist, tied for the lead in the majors.
"Gurriel's throw was as good as any I've seen while I've been physically been on the field," pitcher Ross Stripling said. "I didn't even go back on that one because I figured he was scoring."
"I don't know why they keep running on him to be honest with you," a smiling Guerrero said. "As soon as he got the ball in his hand and turned to home plate. I knew already he was out."
Baker recalls '69 trip to Rockpile
The weekend trip to Buffalo was the first for Astros manager Dusty Baker since 1969, when he was a 20-year-old playing for the Richmond Braves in War Memorial Stadium.
"They had some guys over there, they were as big as my father," Baker said. "And I was like, 'These guys, on the Senators. Man, if they're in Triple-A, I don't know if I'll ever make it.' All those guys were nice to me on other side, called me the kid."
Baker said the coolest part about the trips to Buffalo was the fact that his games were at the home of the Bills.
"My recollection was that they had the shortest right field and highest right field that I had ever seen (in War Memorial Stadium). It was similar to when I grew up as a kid going to the L.A. Coliseum watching the Dodgers. They had the shortest left field that I'd ever seen. You could tell this was a football stadium in Buffalo and I was a big football fan.
"I remember they had big Cookie Gilchrist on the Buffalo Bills and I liked the helmets, too. They had some football players come through here. Jack Kemp at that time, later they had Thurman Thomas, and O.J. Simpson was a good friend of mine in L.A. so I started following the Bills."
One more on this homestand
The Blue Jays and Astros wrap up the first Buffalo homestand Sunday at 1:07. Steven Matz (6-2) pitches for Toronto against red-hot Houston righty Luis Garcia (4-3), who is 4-0, 1.57 over his last four starts. Toronto is 3-1 in the first four games in Sahlen Field.
The Blue Jays open an eight-game road trip Monday in Chicago and return to Sahlen for the eagerly anticipated three-game series against the New York Yankees that opens June 15.