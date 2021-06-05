With bat and glove, it's another big day for Vladdy Jr. in Blue Jays' win

Baker recalls '69 trip to Rockpile

The weekend trip to Buffalo was the first for Astros manager Dusty Baker since 1969, when he was a 20-year-old playing for the Richmond Braves in War Memorial Stadium.

"They had some guys over there, they were as big as my father," Baker said. "And I was like, 'These guys, on the Senators. Man, if they're in Triple-A, I don't know if I'll ever make it.' All those guys were nice to me on other side, called me the kid."

Baker said the coolest part about the trips to Buffalo was the fact that his games were at the home of the Bills.

"My recollection was that they had the shortest right field and highest right field that I had ever seen (in War Memorial Stadium). It was similar to when I grew up as a kid going to the L.A. Coliseum watching the Dodgers. They had the shortest left field that I'd ever seen. You could tell this was a football stadium in Buffalo and I was a big football fan.

"I remember they had big Cookie Gilchrist on the Buffalo Bills and I liked the helmets, too. They had some football players come through here. Jack Kemp at that time, later they had Thurman Thomas, and O.J. Simpson was a good friend of mine in L.A. so I started following the Bills."

