With a full season on the schedule, Bisons mixing staples with new twists

The Buffalo Bisons are planning their requisite amount of different twists to the 2022 season in Sahlen Field, but what's coming back to the ballpark is as big a deal to the front office as what's actually new.

Most prominent is the first April opener since 2019, as the 2020 season was canceled by the pandemic and the Herd spent much of 2021 in Trenton, N.J., with the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo.

The Bisons' 1:05 p.m. game April 5 against the Iowa Cubs, in fact, will be the first professional baseball game of 2022. It goes off before the delayed MLB season starts, and all other minor-league openers are later that day.

"We're traditional. It's Opening Day. It's not Opening Night," Bisons General Manager Anthony Sprague said Tuesday during a news conference in Sahlen Field's Pub in the Park. "We're a little nostalgic when it comes to the baseball end, so we plan for Opening Day. Only after a little while did we understand that we're going to be the very first game playing."

Sprague said his staff has been full-speed ahead planning as many events as it can for the expanded 75-game home schedule that runs through Sept. 24.