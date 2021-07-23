Williamsville East catcher Joe Mack signs with Miami Marlins: '100% the best day of my life'

“This is very surreal,” Mack said, seated on a couch at the Marlins’ LoanDepot Park in Miami. “I feel like reality will hit when I get down there and when I’m doing baseball every day and it’s just going to be like, ‘Wow. Baseball’s my life now. This is all I’ve ever wanted.’”

Mack’s older brother, Charles, a third baseman and catcher, had also committed to Clemson, but turned pro after being drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the sixth round in 2019.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

He plays for the Twins’ Low-A affiliate in Fort Myers, Fla.

“He knew that all that hard work and dedication and grinding for the sport would pay off eventually,” Mack said. “It did for him and it was just a matter of when it was my turn for that to happen, too. He always had a feeling. He always stuck with it, gave me advice, helped me with everything and just been an amazing role model.”

Joe Mack shines in battle of top prospects as Williamsville East holds off Hamburg Mack went 1 for 1 with a homer and reached base four times during the Flames’ 6-4 triumph over Hamburg on a hot Saturday afternoon at the Williamsville East Athletic Complex.

Mack said he realized more than a year ago that he’d likely follow his brother into the pros, rather than play college ball, based on attention he was getting from scouts.

“Don’t get me wrong, Clemson is an amazing place,” Mack said. “It’s a beautiful facility and everything. The coaches are great. But I was presented this opportunity and I couldn’t turn it down.”