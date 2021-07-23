Williamsville East catcher Joe Mack signs with Miami Marlins: '100% the best day of my life'

Joe Mack committed to play baseball for Clemson University in the summer of 2017, heading into his freshman year at Williamsville East High School.
There was little chance that was going to happen.
"You can’t understate how important it is, that they are playing multiple sports," said DJ Svihlik, the Miami Marlins’ director of amateur scouting.
Mack, 18, officially turned pro Friday, signing a contract with the Miami Marlins valued at $2.5 million, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The deal, which is $188,000 over slot value, comes less than two weeks after the star catcher was selected with the 31st overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft, the first of six competitive balance selections between the first and second rounds.
“This day is nothing short of amazing. Downright, by far, 100% the best day of my life,” Mack told The Buffalo News during a video call Friday. “I mean, this has always been my dream since I was a little kid, being able to do this, being able to go on fields, meet people, see Derek Jeter, be a part of an organization, and this is just a complete dream come true. This feeling is amazing and I really can’t wait to go get to work.”
Mack, a power hitter who bats left and throws right, was rated the No. 3 draft-eligible catcher by MLB.com. His best defensive attribute is a plus throwing arm, according to Baseball America.
Mack said he will immediately report to the Marlins’ Low-A affiliate in Jupiter, Fla.
“This is very surreal,” Mack said, seated on a couch at the Marlins’ LoanDepot Park in Miami. “I feel like reality will hit when I get down there and when I’m doing baseball every day and it’s just going to be like, ‘Wow. Baseball’s my life now. This is all I’ve ever wanted.’”
Mack’s older brother, Charles, a third baseman and catcher, had also committed to Clemson, but turned pro after being drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the sixth round in 2019.
He plays for the Twins’ Low-A affiliate in Fort Myers, Fla.
“He knew that all that hard work and dedication and grinding for the sport would pay off eventually,” Mack said. “It did for him and it was just a matter of when it was my turn for that to happen, too. He always had a feeling. He always stuck with it, gave me advice, helped me with everything and just been an amazing role model.”
Mack went 1 for 1 with a homer and reached base four times during the Flames’ 6-4 triumph over Hamburg on a hot Saturday afternoon at the Williamsville East Athletic Complex.
Mack said he realized more than a year ago that he’d likely follow his brother into the pros, rather than play college ball, based on attention he was getting from scouts.
“Don’t get me wrong, Clemson is an amazing place,” Mack said. “It’s a beautiful facility and everything. The coaches are great. But I was presented this opportunity and I couldn’t turn it down.”
Mack is the fourth-highest drafted baseball player from Western New York.
Only three players from the region have been selected in the first round of the MLB draft, the most recent being in 1978, when Matt Winters of Williamsville South was drafted 24th overall by the New York Yankees.
Rick Manning of LaSalle High School was drafted No. 2 overall by the Cleveland Indians in 1972 and Martin Cott of Hutch-Tech was drafted No. 3 overall by the Houston Astros in 1968.
“I’ve got to represent Buffalo and put it on the map, and being able to be a part of that is an amazing thing,” Williamsville East catcher Mack said. “I get to show that no matter where you are from, you can do whatever you want.”
Mack did not play his junior season at Williamsville East because the Covid-19 pandemic canceled spring sports in New York, but he continued to bolster his resume by playing with the elite East Cobb Astros travel team in Georgia.
Mack helped Williamsville East win the Section VI Class A-1 championship this season. He finished his senior campaign with a .500 batting average, eight doubles, eight home runs, 22 RBIs and 41 runs scored. He had six strikeouts and 30 walks. He also played basketball and volleyball.
“I love every single one of them, all my teammates,” Mack said. “High school, travel ball, all my teammates were amazing. Really supportive. Just wanted the best for you and they were all collectively just amazing people and I want to say thank you to all of them that have helped me get to this spot and just talked to me and helped me out with everything, baseball and not baseball included. I love all my boys, all my teammates. I love them like family.”