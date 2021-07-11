Williamsville East catcher Joe Mack goes to Miami Marlins at No. 31 in MLB draft

Joe Mack now is a Major League Baseball draft pick.
The Miami Marlins selected Mack, a catcher from Williamsville East High School, with the 31st pick on the opening night of the MLB draft on Sunday in Denver.
"I'm extremely thankful, and this is a dream come true," Mack told reporters in Denver after he was drafted. "I don't really have any words, I'm just extremely thankful. Extremely blessed. This is my dream come true, and I'm ready to play baseball. This is going to be extremely fun."
Joe Mack, Williansville East HS C. He’s a Marlins and he’s pretty excited. pic.twitter.com/yR5AiGcQr2— Daniel Álvarez Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) July 12, 2021
Mack becomes the fourth player from Western New York to be selected in the first round of the MLB draft, and he is the first player to be a first-round draft pick since 1978, when the New York Yankees selected Matt Winters out of Williamsville South 24th overall.
Miami used what is called a Competitive Balance pick in taking Mack. Picks Nos. 31 to 36 on the opening night were given to lower-revenue or small-market teams to aid in competitive balance.
The Cleveland Indians drafted Rick Manning out of LaSalle High School at No. 2 in the 1972 draft, and the Houston Astros selected Martin Cott (Hutch-Tech) third overall in the 1968 draft.
Mack is a left-handed hitter who throws right-handed, and is a player who has power at the plate and who also has solid tools as a catcher. Mack entered the draft this week rated as the No. 3 draft-eligible catcher by MLB.com, behind Henry Davis of the University of Louisville and Harry Ford of North Cobb, Ga.
"I think my receiving and my hitting is definitely one of my top attributes of my game," said Mack, who was in Colorado with his family this weekend for the MLB Draft. "I work on those every day, and I'm looking to improve on the little skills I'm not so good at, so I can become better at them. My (biggest area for improvement) would be a little bit of receiving and some blocking."
Mack is the second baseball player in his family to be drafted in the last three years. The Minnesota Twins selected his older brother, Charlie, in the sixth round of the 2018 MLB draft. Charlie Mack plays for Fort Myers, the Minnesota Twins’ low-A affiliate.
“It’s surreal,” Charlie told The News last week, of watching his brother’s approach to the draft. “At the same time, it’s not, because I know the abilities Joe has and the abilities we worked for him to have. It’s so exciting, every time I think about it.”
Baseball America earlier this year noted that while Mack did not play high school baseball during his junior year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the cancellation of spring sports in New York, he shined on the showcase circuit last summer, playing for the East Cobb Astros travel team, which is based in Georgia.
"A strong, physical catcher, Mack’s best defensive attribute at the moment is a plus throwing arm," Baseball America wrote in January. "He’s gunned runners with sub-2.0 second throws to the bag in games and has the soft hands necessary to develop into a strong receiver. His actions can get long, but he has better lower half flexibility than you would expect when looking at his frame and evaluators have liked his progress behind the dish throughout the summer."
Mack finished his high school baseball career on June 26 by helping Williamsville East win the Section VI Class A-1 championship with a 6-0 win against Grand Island. This season, he batted .500 with 22 RBIs, hit eight doubles and eight home runs and scored 41 runs for the Flames.
“He is one of the best teammates I’ve ever seen,” Williamsville East coach Chris Gruarin said. “He embraced the senior leadership role. There’s a lot of the behind-the-scenes things with him, and it was awesome to be a part of that. He was an unbelievable dugout guy, and guys respected him for that. His personality, he’s so down-to-earth, he laughs, and he brings so much energy and fun to the game.
“From a senior, a high-prospect player, his game speaks for itself, but there’s so much more to that, whether it’s his ability to control pitchers and teammates, and the infield huddle when he makes a mound visit. Or he comes back to the dugout and he stays positive. He was the same kid every day and the same guy to every kid on our team, and that says a lot about who he is.”
Now, Mack faces a decision on his future. He committed to play baseball at Clemson University in the summer of 2017, but if he signs with a MLB team, he will forfeit his college eligibility – but could earn a signing bonus worth millions of dollars.
Nine teams have bonus pools of at least $10 million, and bonuses for first-round picks, according to MLB.com range from $8,415,300 (Pittsburgh Pirates, who have the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft) to $2,424,600 (Los Angeles Dodgers, who select 29th).