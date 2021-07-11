Williamsville East catcher Joe Mack goes to Miami Marlins at No. 31 in MLB draft

"I think my receiving and my hitting is definitely one of my top attributes of my game," said Mack, who was in Colorado with his family this weekend for the MLB Draft. "I work on those every day, and I'm looking to improve on the little skills I'm not so good at, so I can become better at them. My (biggest area for improvement) would be a little bit of receiving and some blocking."

Mack is the second baseball player in his family to be drafted in the last three years. The Minnesota Twins selected his older brother, Charlie, in the sixth round of the 2018 MLB draft. Charlie Mack plays for Fort Myers, the Minnesota Twins’ low-A affiliate.

“It’s surreal,” Charlie told The News last week, of watching his brother’s approach to the draft. “At the same time, it’s not, because I know the abilities Joe has and the abilities we worked for him to have. It’s so exciting, every time I think about it.”

Baseball America earlier this year noted that while Mack did not play high school baseball during his junior year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the cancellation of spring sports in New York, he shined on the showcase circuit last summer, playing for the East Cobb Astros travel team, which is based in Georgia.