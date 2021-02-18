Will the Blue Jays return to Buffalo? Maybe, but it's complicated

That is uncertain. The team's first schedule in the new Triple-A East league was announced Thursday, and it opens April 6 at home against Rochester. But if work is already under way at the ballpark in anticipation of the Jays' arrival, it might not be possible for the Bisons to play here.

It is clear due to protocols and mere space in the park that the Bisons and Blue Jays could not play here simultaneously. The Blue Jays say they will relocate the Triple-A club, maybe for the whole season if necessary.

The Bisons had no comment Thursday other than a prepared statement: "The Bisons were honored to host the Toronto Blue Jays during a memorable 2020 season, and while contingency plans for 2021 at Sahlen Field have been discussed, no final decision has been made. No matter where the Blue Jays play this home season, we look forward to welcoming future Blue Jays to Sahlen Field on their road to the big leagues.”

It is not the greatest solution for the Bisons to not play at home in consecutive years if it comes to that, but they would get even more upgrades on somebody else's dime in a 33-year-old ballpark at a time when MLB is putting pressure on cities to upgrade their facilities. The Bisons would be in good shape in that area come 2022.