When will Blue Jays come to Buffalo and other storylines to watch as baseball season begins

Here are eight storylines to watch as the 2021 Major League Baseball season gets underway Thursday:

• When will the Toronto Blue Jays return to Buffalo? The bet remains either June 1 against the Marlins or June 15 against the Yankees. The Jays announced Tuesday the homestand from May 14-24 (Philadelphia, Boston, Tampa Bay) will stay in Dunedin, Fla., and no decisions have been made about home games after that.

Blue Jays and Bisons both seeking scheduling clarity starting in May Construction is already under way in Sahlen Field for what seems like a return of the Blue Jays sometime in June, but for how long? And what will happen to the Bisons in the interim?

• Local connections: Amherst's Jonah Heim will start the season as the backup catcher in Texas after an offseason trade from Oakland, while former University at Buffalo star Tom Murphy will be the starter in Seattle. Heim got his first MLB hit last season for the Athletics in Texas' Globe Life Park. Murphy missed all of last season with a foot injury, but clubbed 18 homers in 2019. Both could get a chance to play in Buffalo against the Blue Jays as the Mariners visit the Jays on June 29-30 and July 1, while the Rangers visit July 16-18.

• Will the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres both win 100 games? And how good will their 19-game series be in the National League West? In the divisional era, a second-place team has only won 100 games six times, with the most recent coming in 2018. The Yankees won 100 games and finished behind the 108-win Red Sox.

