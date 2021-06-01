What's new at Sahlen Field for the Blue Jays

Here's a list of the main upgrades to Sahlen Field to accommodate the Toronto Blue Jays' 2021 schedule in Buffalo, with the vast majority of the costs borne by the Jays and Major League Baseball. Most of the changes are permanent and will be in use at the stadium by the Buffalo Bisons when Triple-A baseball returns, either later this season or in 2022.

1. Expansion and modification of clubhouses: A new home facility has been built on the third-base side of the service level of the ballpark for the Blue Jays – and will become the Bisons' home whenever the club comes home. The Herd has been on the first-base side since the park opened in 1988.

The home clubhouse includes weight and cardio rooms, a players lounge with nutrition station as well as athletic training, hydrotherapy and recovery rooms. A coaches locker room was built in what was formerly the Bisons' first-base clubhouse. The spaces will be modified for the return of Triple-A baseball, with the coaches' room becoming the new Triple-A visiting clubhouse.

2. Bullpens: The pens were removed from the foul-line areas in left field and right field and a double-deck bullpen complex was built in right-center field to service both teams.