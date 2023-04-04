The morning rain gave way to some noontime sun. By 2:05, the time of the scheduled first pitch, it was cloudy and breezy but dry in Sahlen Field.
So why weren't the Buffalo Bisons playing baseball Tuesday afternoon?
Blame an odd confluence of events that included consecutive Saturdays of violent wind, torn tarps, leaky replacements and delivery issues.
The Triple-A squad is following a trend in Major League Baseball, where teams are offering steep discounts on ticket prices, mostly for games played earlier in the season when weather, especially in the Northeast, is not optimal.
In the end, they left an infield that was a sea of water and mud, particularly around third base. The team was left with no choice but to postpone its home opener against the Worcester Red Sox due to unplayable conditions on a day when a game clearly could have been played.
"I'm devastated," Bisons general manager Anthony Sprague told The News after the decision was announced around 11:30 a.m., about 2½ hours before the scheduled first pitch. "To have it be maybe 55 degrees and partly sunny on April 4 and we can't play, that hurts. It's beyond a gut punch."
Sprague said the Bisons had a strong ticket presale going for the opener and expected a good walkup as the sun peeked out, making a crowd in the 8,000-10,000 range plausible. With fans' Opening Day plans scuttled, the club will take a big financial hit on the first day of its home schedule. It was the first postponement of an opener since 2017.
The Bisons will try to play a makeup doubleheader Wednesday at 12:05 with the gates opening at 11:30. All Kids Week promotions will be held Wednesday, with $10 tickets available at the gates for children under 14 and the first 1,000 kids getting a hot dog/soda/cotton candy voucher. Opening Day promotions that have been moved to Wednesday include $2 hot dogs for all fans and a magnetic schedule giveaway.
The Bisons' original tarp was torn March 25 during a windstorm at the ballpark, and the vendor in Louisiana has been unable to provide a replacement in the interim period, the Bisons said. The tears became a huge issue when the tarp was split by another windstorm last Saturday. The grounds crew was, however, able to get the field ready and the team worked out twice last week before heading to its season-opening road trip at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The Bisons looked to nearby teams for help and the Rochester Red Wings offered a backup tarp, so Sprague and other Bisons officials rented a truck and went down the Thruway to pick it up. But the combination of Rochester's older tarp and some other piecemeal coverings did not hold through Monday night's heavy rain.
When Sprague arrived at the ballpark at 4:30 Tuesday morning, he said things looked good around first and second base and home plate. But when he checked out third base, his foot suddenly sloshed in the ground. When the Bisons drained the tarp and then lifted it up, the third-base area was hopelessly flooded. There was not enough sun and rain to start a drying process in time to save the game.
In hindsight, Sprague said the team probably should not have covered the field and risked damage to the tarp on March 25.
"You feel like there's self-inflicted wounds a little bit. But we made the best decisions at the time," he said. "It's not like we were egregious in what we did. We wanted to let the team get on the field. We wanted to be a good affiliate for the Blue Jays.
"We probably just should have not tarped and let whatever happened happen. It would have looked like this or worse, but it would have been March 26 instead of today. I guess that's the decision that started our domino of everything here."
Not having a full tarp to cover the field has left Bisons officials scrambling to get a series of smaller tarps with more rain forecast for Wednesday night. The sun went away as well, and groundskeepers ran large fans on to the field Tuesday afternoon to speed up the drying process.
"We should have had the new tarp before Opening Day and that's part of my agitation right now," said Sprague, who said he continues to be told it could arrive at any moment.
"But I guess you can second-guess everything. If we had it, we would have put it on the first time and would it have ripped? Would it have blown into the stands and gotten shredded? We'd be in this position now and in the exact position of ordering a fresh one that would come in even later and put us in a worse spot."
The Bisons and Red Sox are scheduled to play games Thursday and Sunday at 1:05, Friday at 6:05 and Saturday at 4:05. The forecast is for sunshine over the final three games of the series.
Fans holding tickets to Tuesday’s game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining game this season except July 3. Exchanges must be made at the ballpark box office but can be made any day throughout the season. Opening Day vouchers will also be honored for any comparable game, excluding July 3.