In hindsight, Sprague said the team probably should not have covered the field and risked damage to the tarp on March 25.

"You feel like there's self-inflicted wounds a little bit. But we made the best decisions at the time," he said. "It's not like we were egregious in what we did. We wanted to let the team get on the field. We wanted to be a good affiliate for the Blue Jays.

"We probably just should have not tarped and let whatever happened happen. It would have looked like this or worse, but it would have been March 26 instead of today. I guess that's the decision that started our domino of everything here."

Not having a full tarp to cover the field has left Bisons officials scrambling to get a series of smaller tarps with more rain forecast for Wednesday night. The sun went away as well, and groundskeepers ran large fans on to the field Tuesday afternoon to speed up the drying process.

"We should have had the new tarp before Opening Day and that's part of my agitation right now," said Sprague, who said he continues to be told it could arrive at any moment.

"But I guess you can second-guess everything. If we had it, we would have put it on the first time and would it have ripped? Would it have blown into the stands and gotten shredded? We'd be in this position now and in the exact position of ordering a fresh one that would come in even later and put us in a worse spot."

The Bisons and Red Sox are scheduled to play games Thursday and Sunday at 1:05, Friday at 6:05 and Saturday at 4:05. The forecast is for sunshine over the final three games of the series.

Fans holding tickets to Tuesday’s game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining game this season except July 3. Exchanges must be made at the ballpark box office but can be made any day throughout the season. Opening Day vouchers will also be honored for any comparable game, excluding July 3.