Wes Parsons allowed no runs on three hits and four walks over six innings Thursday, leading the Buffalo Bisons to a 7-1 victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in Moosic, Pa.

Parsons (9-3) struck out two in his outing. He left with a 1-0 lead before the Herd (72-67, 38-26 second half) erupted for two runs in the eighth and four in the ninth.

The game was scoreless through five innings before Buffalo broke through in the top of the sixth. Orelvis Martinez greeted RailRiders reliever Clay Aguilar with a double to left. Addison Barger grounded out to second, sending Martinez to third, and Stevie Berman's two-out single gave the Bisons a 1-0 lead.

In the eighth, Buffalo went up 3-0 when Damiano Palmegiani was hit by a pitch and scored on Barger's two-run homer to right.

The Bisons put the game away in the top of the ninth when Martinez belted his ninth homer of the season, a grand slam to right-center field.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (68-71, 34-31) avoided the shutout in the bottom of the inning when Michael Hermosillo scored when Nelson Medina grounded into a double play.

Martinez went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and scored twice.

The teams are scheduled to meet again at 6:35 p.m. Friday.