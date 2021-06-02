 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Blue Jays tweet thanks to Buffalo fans for opening night support
0 comments

Watch now: Blue Jays tweet thanks to Buffalo fans for opening night support

Support this work for $1 a month
Blue Jays Marlins

The Toronto Blue Jays line up for the national anthems at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

 Mark Mulville

There were two key stories on the field and one big one off the field surrounding the Toronto Blue Jays' return to Sahlen Field on Tuesday night.

The 5-1 win over the Miami Marlins was highlighted by Vladimir Guerrero's three-run homer and the nine strikeouts by starting pitcher Robbie Ray.

But to the Blue Jays, the major theme of the game was the support of the Buffalo fans. The crowd of 5,321 was into the game from the first pitch, cheering pitchers on every two-strike count and even offering an "M-V-P, M-V-P" chant for Guerrero.

The Toronto Blue Jays begin playing June 1 at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. Take a look at their home away from home. (Video courtesy Toronto Blue Jays)

"To have fans pulling for us for the first time in two years at the ballpark was great," said manager Charlie Montoyo. "All the players felt it, too. It was pretty cool. It was awesome."

Wednesday afternoon, the team tweeted a video salute shot during Tuesday's game, showing several scenes of the players entering the ballpark and the field and fans cheering during the game. 

Blue Jays Marlins

Fans watch the Toronto Blue Jays game at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. 

The video was marked with the simple notation: "Fans make this game what it is. Thank you, Buffalo" and was ended with a heart emoji.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News