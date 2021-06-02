Watch now: Blue Jays tweet thanks to Buffalo fans for opening night support

There were two key stories on the field and one big one off the field surrounding the Toronto Blue Jays' return to Sahlen Field on Tuesday night.

Mike Harrington: Buffalo fans downtown will take this Toronto team to heart We found out last summer the Blue Jays enjoy playing at Sahlen Field. We found out Tuesday night they will have a real home field in 2021, Harrington says.

The 5-1 win over the Miami Marlins was highlighted by Vladimir Guerrero's three-run homer and the nine strikeouts by starting pitcher Robbie Ray.

But to the Blue Jays, the major theme of the game was the support of the Buffalo fans. The crowd of 5,321 was into the game from the first pitch, cheering pitchers on every two-strike count and even offering an "M-V-P, M-V-P" chant for Guerrero.

"To have fans pulling for us for the first time in two years at the ballpark was great," said manager Charlie Montoyo. "All the players felt it, too. It was pretty cool. It was awesome."

Wednesday afternoon, the team tweeted a video salute shot during Tuesday's game, showing several scenes of the players entering the ballpark and the field and fans cheering during the game.

The video was marked with the simple notation: "Fans make this game what it is. Thank you, Buffalo" and was ended with a heart emoji.

Fans make this game what it is. Thank you, Buffalo 💙 pic.twitter.com/8QnGGtWl3c — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 2, 2021

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.