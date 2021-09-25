Watch now: Bisons' wild night in Sahlen Field features two-run sac fly, walkoff homer

What They Said

Wall: "Right away, I had my head down. And I kind of took an angle to where if 'Devo' (White) wanted to send me, he could. I was watching him the whole way and he kept waving me so I just kept running. ... It's something I've never done before. And in the moment I was fired up. I was fired up to see the dugout go crazy and hear the fans. It was really awesome and cool that I was able to score for the team there."

Manager Casey Candaele: "(White) is really, really good at third ... He's very adept at seeing infielders, outfielders get lackadaisical with what's going on and taking advantage of it. He's done a few times this year. ... And Forrest just having the awareness to go, 'OK, there's a possibility that I can score' is the first thing that you have to have if you're going to do what he did.

"You've got to think about it, go, 'OK, I'm going to get a good jump off this. He is off balance. You never know what can happen with the throw and I'm going to bust it to third around the bag and see what happens.' Awareness on both parts. It was a great job."

Play II

What happened