Watch now: Bisons' Nathan Lukes hits inside-the-park grand slam

  • Updated
Buffalo Bisons (copy)

Buffalo Bisons player Nathan Lukes earlier this season at Sahlen Field.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo
You don't see this very often. 

Nathan Lukes of the Buffalo Bisons had an inside-the-park grand slam Saturday night against the Rochester Red Wings in the fourth inning of a 13-0 victory in the second game of a doubleheader.

It is the first Bisons' inside-the-park home run since Ryan Goins did it on May 29, 2013. 

Lukes' shot into the gap in right-center eluded a diving outfielder and rolled all the way to the fence, as Bisons players circled the bases.

Though no throw was forthcoming, Lukes capped the grand slam with a head-first dive into home plate.

