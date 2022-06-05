Watch now: Bisons' Nathan Lukes hit inside-the-park grand slam

You don't see this very often.
Nathan Lukes of the Buffalo Bisons had an inside-the-park grand slam Saturday night against the Rochester Red Wings in the fourth inning of a 13-0 victory in the second game of a doubleheader.
It is the first Bisons' inside-the-park home run since Ryan Goins did it on May 29, 2013.
INSIDE THE PARK GRAND SLAM LUKES!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/3GiPZw3P2m— Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 5, 2022
Lukes' shot into the gap in right-center eluded a diving outfielder and rolled all the way to the fence, as Bisons players circled the bases.
Though no throw was forthcoming, Lukes capped the grand slam with a head-first dive into home plate.