Watch now: Bisons' Nathan Lukes hit inside-the-park grand slam

You don't see this very often.

Nathan Lukes of the Buffalo Bisons had an inside-the-park grand slam Saturday night against the Rochester Red Wings in the fourth inning of a 13-0 victory in the second game of a doubleheader.

It is the first Bisons' inside-the-park home run since Ryan Goins did it on May 29, 2013.

INSIDE THE PARK GRAND SLAM LUKES!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/3GiPZw3P2m — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 5, 2022

Lukes' shot into the gap in right-center eluded a diving outfielder and rolled all the way to the fence, as Bisons players circled the bases.

Though no throw was forthcoming, Lukes capped the grand slam with a head-first dive into home plate.