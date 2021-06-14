Watch now: Amherst's Jonah Heim takes Trevor Bauer deep in Rangers' win

While many of us were sleeping late Saturday night, Amherst native Jonah Heim was having the best game at the plate of his young career in Major League Baseball for the Texas Rangers.

The Texas catcher went 3 for 5 – including a two-run homer off Los Angeles ace Trevor Bauer – as the Rangers drubbed the Dodgers, 12-1, in Dodger Stadium. The win snapped a 16-game road losing streak for Texas that had tied a franchise record and reversed a 12-1 loss to the Dodgers on Friday night.

Heim, who finished a triple shot of the cycle, had the first three-hit game of his MLB career and the home run was his third of the season. He got another start in Sunday's 5-3 loss and went 2 for 3 with a walk. The 5-for-8 weekend put Heim's batting average for the season at .205 – but he's batting .264 since May 1 after a 3-for-30 April.