Watch now: Amherst's Jonah Heim hits first MLB walkoff HR in Rangers win

It was a night of firsts for Jonah Heim Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

The switch-hitting Amherst High product had his first four-RBI game in the major leagues. It was his first two-homer game, the first time he's homered from both sides of the plate -- and it was capped by his first walkoff home run.

Heim's two-run shot to deep right-center in the bottom of the 10th reversed a deficit and gave the Rangers a 5-4 win over Seattle in Globe Life Field.

+2 Jonah Heim takes away a lifelong memory from his hometown support "If the Amherst native were to go on and play a decade or more in the major leagues, he'll probably never have another weekend like this one," writes Mike Harrington.

"I would’ve gone out there and bunted and got [runner Andy Ibáñez] over for the team," said Heim. "But for me, it’s a little more fun and enjoyable running around the bases and screaming my head off and being a little out of breath. As a team, we're really excited, and it was a good way to win.”

Heim also homered in the fifth inning with a two-run shot to left field. It was the 11th time in Rangers history a batter has hit home runs from both sides of the plate and the first time since Milton Bradley did it in 2008.