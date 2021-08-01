Watch now: Amherst's Jonah Heim hits first MLB walkoff HR in Rangers win

It was a night of firsts for Jonah Heim Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
The switch-hitting Amherst High product had his first four-RBI game in the major leagues. It was his first two-homer game, the first time he's homered from both sides of the plate -- and it was capped by his first walkoff home run.
Heim's two-run shot to deep right-center in the bottom of the 10th reversed a deficit and gave the Rangers a 5-4 win over Seattle in Globe Life Field.
"If the Amherst native were to go on and play a decade or more in the major leagues, he'll probably never have another weekend like this one," writes Mike Harrington.
"I would’ve gone out there and bunted and got [runner Andy Ibáñez] over for the team," said Heim. "But for me, it’s a little more fun and enjoyable running around the bases and screaming my head off and being a little out of breath. As a team, we're really excited, and it was a good way to win.”
Heim also homered in the fifth inning with a two-run shot to left field. It was the 11th time in Rangers history a batter has hit home runs from both sides of the plate and the first time since Milton Bradley did it in 2008.
Heim's seven homers are tied with Jarrod Saltalamacchia (2007) for the most ever by a Texas rookie catcher in a single season. He said the walkoff was his first since he hit one for Class A Frederick (Md.) in the Baltimore chain in 2016.