 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Amherst's Jonah Heim hits first MLB walkoff HR in Rangers win
0 comments

Watch now: Amherst's Jonah Heim hits first MLB walkoff HR in Rangers win

Support this work for $1 a month
Mariners Rangers Baseball

Jonah Heim, left, celebrates his walkoff home with Texas teammate Brock Holt after Saturday's game vs. Seattle (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez).

It was a night of firsts for Jonah Heim Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

The switch-hitting Amherst High product had his first four-RBI game in the major leagues. It was his first two-homer game, the first time he's homered from both sides of the plate -- and it was capped by his first walkoff home run.

Heim's two-run shot to deep right-center in the bottom of the 10th reversed a deficit and gave the Rangers a 5-4 win over Seattle in Globe Life Field.

"I would’ve gone out there and bunted and got [runner Andy Ibáñez] over for the team," said Heim. "But for me, it’s a little more fun and enjoyable running around the bases and screaming my head off and being a little out of breath. As a team, we're really excited, and it was a good way to win.”

Heim also homered in the fifth inning with a two-run shot to left field. It was the 11th time in Rangers history a batter has hit home runs from both sides of the plate and the first time since Milton Bradley did it in 2008.

Heim's seven homers are tied with Jarrod Saltalamacchia (2007) for the most ever by a Texas rookie catcher in a single season. He said the walkoff was his first since he hit one for Class A Frederick (Md.) in the Baltimore chain in 2016.

Heim, who got several big ovations when he returned home to play the Toronto Blue Jays a couple weeks ago in Sahlen Field, is batting .220 for the season with seven homers and 20 RBIs. But it's interesting to note that he's batting .324 in at-bats coming in the eighth inning or later of games.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo Bills linemen work on techniques at training camp

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News