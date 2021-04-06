 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Amherst's Jonah Heim belts first MLB home run
Blue Jays Rangers Baseball

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim looks skyward as he approaches the plate after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The shot was the first of his major league career. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Amherst High product Jonah Heim got his first extra-base hit in the major leagues with a double for the Texas Rangers in Sunday's win at Kansas City.

Heim went two bases better than that Tuesday night, belting his first career home run off Toronto left-hander Tommy Milone.

The 392-foot solo shot to left came in the sixth inning of the Rangers' 7-4 win over the Jays in Globe Life Field. Heim finished the night 1 for 4 and is 2 for 7 on the season.

The 25-year-old switch-hitter was acquired over the winter in a trade with Oakland. Heim batted .211 in 13 games for the A's last season, his first stint in the major leagues. He was originally drafted in the fourth round by Baltimore in 2013 and has also played in the Tampa Bay organization.

