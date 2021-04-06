Watch Now: Amherst's Jonah Heim belts first MLB home run

Amherst High product Jonah Heim got his first extra-base hit in the major leagues with a double for the Texas Rangers in Sunday's win at Kansas City.

Heim went two bases better than that Tuesday night, belting his first career home run off Toronto left-hander Tommy Milone.

He's gonna want that ⚾️ back! Congrats, @Jonah_heim6 on your 1st career homer. pic.twitter.com/DkkyfRQXIa — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 7, 2021

The 392-foot solo shot to left came in the sixth inning of the Rangers' 7-4 win over the Jays in Globe Life Field. Heim finished the night 1 for 4 and is 2 for 7 on the season.

The 25-year-old switch-hitter was acquired over the winter in a trade with Oakland. Heim batted .211 in 13 games for the A's last season, his first stint in the major leagues. He was originally drafted in the fourth round by Baltimore in 2013 and has also played in the Tampa Bay organization.

