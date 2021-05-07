Watch now: Alek Manoah fans 12 in spectacular Triple-A debut as Bisons get to 3-0

"He's got a brain back there," Manoah said. "To be honest with you, not many people are wired the same way I'm wired, and I think he is. There weren't many times where I had to shake. I felt like we were on the same page, and every time I was thinking of a wacky idea what to throw, it was like he was thinking the same thing. He put it down and that conviction is priceless, especially to have an experienced catcher calling the game and he's thinking the same thing you're thinking."

The Bisons piled up 17 hits and have 21 runs on 36 hits over the first three games. Rowdy Tellez, Forrest Wall and Christian Colon all homered, with Wall, Colon and Cullen Large collecting three hits apiece.

The teams play Game 4 of the season-opening six-game series Friday night at 7. T.J. Zeuch, who tossed a no-hitter for Buffalo in 2019, will be the starting pitcher.