Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is top vote-getter in first update on All-Star balloting

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is having a Triple Crown season, leads all players in the first balloting update for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game July 14 in Denver.
With the Canadian border still shut tight, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be back at Sahlen Field with the Toronto Blue Jays, starting Tuesday. We don't know yet, but maybe it's for the entire summer.
The All-Star ballot, available exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com, all 30 club sites and the MLB App, will be accessible until the voting period for Phase 1 concludes at 4 p.m. June 24. On June 27, the top three vote-getters at each position (and the top nine outfielders) in each league will be revealed on the All-Star Ballot Finalists Show at noon on MLB Network. Those players advance to the second phase of voting to determine who starts for each league.
Phase 2 of voting begins June 28 at noon and concludes at 2 p.m. July 1. Winners will be announced that night.
Guerrero, seeking his first career All-Star selection, has received 857,956 votes and is the runaway leader at first base for the AL (Chicago's Jose Abreu is second at 146,549). Guerrero is aiming to become the third Blue Jays player to pace the majors in balloting, following José Bautista (2011, 2014) and Josh Donaldson (2015).
Guerrero leads the AL in batting (.344), home runs (21) and RBIs (55). He's also the leader in on-base percentage (.450), slugging (.688), OPS (1.137) and total bases (154). In the Blue Jays' current four-game series against Boston that wraps up Monday night, Guerrero is 7 for 11 and has homered in all three games while driving in seven runs.
Toronto's Marcus Semien is the leader in balloting at second (561,326), and the Guerrero-Semien tandem is bidding to become the first pair of teammates to win fan-elected starts on the right side of the infield since Boston’s Kevin Youkilis and Dustin Pedroia in 2008. Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette – whose father, Dante, was a star for several years for the Colorado Rockies – is second at that position behind Boston's Xander Bogaerts.
Joining Guerrero and Semien as AL vote leaders are outfielders Mike Trout (Los Angeles), Aaron Judge (New York) and Byron Buxton (Minnesota), the Boston infield tandem of Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers, Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez and Los Angeles designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
The Blue Jays play their series finale in Fenway Park Monday night and host the New York Yankees in Sahlen Field for games Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.