Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is top vote-getter in first update on All-Star balloting

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is having a Triple Crown season, leads all players in the first balloting update for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game July 14 in Denver.

The All-Star ballot, available exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com, all 30 club sites and the MLB App, will be accessible until the voting period for Phase 1 concludes at 4 p.m. June 24. On June 27, the top three vote-getters at each position (and the top nine outfielders) in each league will be revealed on the All-Star Ballot Finalists Show at noon on MLB Network. Those players advance to the second phase of voting to determine who starts for each league.

Phase 2 of voting begins June 28 at noon and concludes at 2 p.m. July 1. Winners will be announced that night.

Guerrero, seeking his first career All-Star selection, has received 857,956 votes and is the runaway leader at first base for the AL (Chicago's Jose Abreu is second at 146,549). Guerrero is aiming to become the third Blue Jays player to pace the majors in balloting, following José Bautista (2011, 2014) and Josh Donaldson (2015).