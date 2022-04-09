Trent Giambrone's homer in ninth beat Bisons

Trent Giambrone belted a two-run home run in the top of the ninth and the Iowa Cubs held on to defeat the Bisons 4-3 on Saturday at Sahlen Field.

Buffalo (3-2) and Iowa (2-3) will finish their season-opening series today at 1:05 p.m. The Bisons will send Nick Allgeyer (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound against the Cubs’ Cory Abbott (0-1, 6.75 ERA). Allgeyer won the season-opener for the Herd.

With the score tied 2-2 entering the top of the ninth, reliever Joe Biagini took the mound and promptly hit John Hicks. Pinch-runner Zach Davis stole second before Greg Deichmann grounded out to second, sending Davis to third. Jared Young grounded to Bisons’ second baseman Cullen Large, who threw out Davis at the plate, leaving a runner on first and two outs.

Giambrone homered to left on the next pitch to give the Cubs a 4-2 lead.

The Bisons battled back in the bottom of the inning as Nick Podkul led off with a home run to left. But Aneuris Rosario earned his second save by retiring the rest of the side.

Logan Warmouth went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Large was 3-for-4 with two runs scored for the Herd. Starting pitcher Bowden Francis went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits with five strikeouts.