Top pitching prospect Nate Pearson set to start on Bisons' Opening Night roster

TRENTON, N.J. – A stacked pitching rotation led by starter Nate Pearson and the return of Triple-A veterans Rowdy Tellez and Jonathan Davis are among the highlights of the Buffalo Bisons' roster for Opening Day, announced by the team and parent Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

The Bisons are scheduled to work out Monday at 6 p.m. at Trenton Thunder Ballpark and the season opener is Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the Worcester Red Sox. It will the first game as manager for Casey Candaele, who played for the Bisons from 1995-1997.

With the 2020 season canceled, Tuesday's opener will be the Herd's first game since a 5-3 win at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 2, 2019. Buffalo's last home game was a 7-6 loss to Rochester in Sahlen Field on Aug. 29, 2019.

The 6-foot-6 Pearson remains Toronto's top pitching prospect and could be back in the big leagues in short order. He has been battling a strained groin muscle through spring training and thus could not break camp with the big club.

Pearson went 1-0, 3.00 in three starts for the Bisons in 2019 and 1-0, 6.00 in five appearances for the Blue Jays last season while battling through elbow tightness. He also pitched two scoreless innings of relief in Game 2 of Toronto's wild-card playoff series at Tampa Bay.