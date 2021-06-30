Tom Murphy returns with Mariners to a place he never played while at UB

"I just don't think there's any excuse for any college to get rid of programs, to be honest with you," he said. "We all know that they make their money and we all know that there is opportunity for guys to go there and play and hopefully further improve their career like I did. And then to see that kind of taken away from guys, it's a shame."

Murphy played three years at UB and was MAC Player of the Year in 2011 after batting .384 with 10 homers and 44 RBIs in 52 games. He was a third-round pick by the Colorado Rockies out of UB in 2012 and was in Triple-A with Albuquerque by 2015 and made his MLB debut that season.

From 2015-2018, he got used to the Denver-Albuquerque shuttle, putting up numbers in Triple-A that he couldn't approach in the big leagues. His 2016 season at Albuquerque was his best, with a .327 average with 19 home runs and 59 RBIs. By spring training in 2019, the Rockies designated him for assignment – and so did Texas after a brief pickup.

But he then stuck with Seattle, hitting .273-18-40 in 75 games and setting himself up to be the No. 1 catcher in 2020. He missed all of last year due to a freak set of foot fractures in spring training and has been battling to get his average over .200 this season. He had two hits here Tuesday and entered Wednesday's game at .189-6-15 while serving as the DH.