Three-run shots rule the night as Blue Jays sail past Mariners

Good things came in threes for the Toronto Blue Jays in their latest win at Sahlen Field.

Bo Bichette and Marcus Semien clubbed three-run homers in consecutive innings Tuesday, and Semien had three hits as the Jays erupted for a 9-3 win over the Seattle Mariners.

A crowd of 6,736 saw the opener of a three-game series as the Blue Jays (41-36) improved to 4-1 on the homestand. They are 8-1 in their last nine games overall.

Robbie Ray (6-3) struck out 10 in six innings and was the beneficiary of the offense, even though he gave up a three-run homer to Seattle first baseman Ty France with one out in the sixth that wiped out a 3-0 lead and got the Mariners even.

The Blue Jays got back to work in the bottom of the inning. Bichette drove the second pitch he saw from reliever Rafael Montero to deep left-center for his 15th homer of the season to put the Jays back in front 6-3. The top four in the Toronto lineup combined for nine hits and Bichette said there was a feeling more hits and runs were coming in the late innings Tuesday.

"It just allows everybody to know that no matter what's going on, we have a chance to win," Bichette said. "We go out to compete to the last out and we obviously did a good job today responding."