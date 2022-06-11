Thomas Hatch pitches Bisons to win over Worcester

Thomas Hatch pitched 6 1/3 innings of shutout baseball and Tanner Morris knocked in two runs to lead the Buffalo Bisons to a 4-1 victory over Worcester on Saturday at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons (33-25) will take the Woo Sox (29-30) in the series finale Sunday today at 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Jordan Groshans scored on an infield single by Chavez Young. Logan Warmouth’s sacrifice fly plated Cullen Large.

The Bisons made it 4-0 in the seventh on Morris’ two-run single.

Hatch (4-3) allowed three hits and walked one batter. He struck out seven.

Worcester scored its only run in the ninth inning on a solo homer by Ronaldo Hernandez.