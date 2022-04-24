Thomas Hatch, Bisons blank Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Thomas Hatch and three relievers combined on a five-hit shutout on Sunday to lead the Bisons to a 4-0 victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Buffalo (11-7) won four of the six games in the series and took this one in a svelte 2:10 in front of 8,154 fans to improve to 8-4 at home this season. The Herd will hit the road for a series at Worcester beginning Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
Hatch (1-1) pitched six innings, allowing two hits and three walks with four strikeouts before being lifted in favor of Andrew Vasquez, who allowed two hits in one inning. Kyle Johnston gave up one hit and struck out two in 1 2/3 innings before Matt Gage came on to get the last out.
The Bisons registered just four hits against four Scranton pitchers, but made them count.
With one out in the second inning, Samad Taylor doubled to center and stole third. He scored on Joshua Fuentes’ sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.
Buffalo made it 2-0 in the third inning when Logan Warmoth reached on a throwing error by shortstop Oswald Peraza and advanced to second on the play. Nick Podkul flew out to right field, sending Warmoth to third before Nathan Lukes doubled to right to plate Warmoth. Lukes was out trying to stretch the hit into a triple.
The Herd put the game away with two runs in the seventh inning. Taylor walked and Fuentes was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. With one out, Taylor stole third then Warmoth was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Podkul delivered a double to right to score Taylor and Fuentes. Warmoth was thrown out at the plate on the play.
Fuentes had the Bisons’ other hit.
Miguel Andujar went 2-for-4 for the RailRiders and Oswaldo Cabrera doubled.
Manny Banuelos (0-1) took the loss. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and two runs, one earned, with one walk and five strikeouts.