In the winter of 2020, Thomas Evans quit baseball. The heavy pandemic restrictions at Niagara County Community College, the two 14-day quarantines – in his dorm and Orchard Park home – and the long layoff all toppled Evans’ mental health.

He no longer loved the one game that he played growing up and wasn’t a part of NCCC’s 2021 NJCAA World Series run.

But two years later, with a program change and a change of heart, the outfielder became an NCAA Division III All-American, shattering several program career and single-season records.

“The version of me that quit two years ago, he'll be so ecstatic to hear that I turned out to be an All-American,” Evans said. “I didn't envision it going that way.”

Evans, who played at Orchard Park High School, became Hilbert College baseball’s first All-American, earned selections to the American Coaches Baseball Association/Rawlings’ and D3baseball.com’s third and fifth teams, respectively.

In just two years with Hilbert, Evans graduated as the program leader in batting average (.402), slugging percentage (.723), on-base percentage (.498) and home runs (15). The Orchard Park native also set several single-season records in 2023, picking up first-team Alleghany Mountain Collegiate Conference honors.

Evans' roommate’s father ran the local AAABA program Lancaster Edge, and Evans was invited to play summer ball in 2021, even though he had quit the game. He came back, playing with many of his local friends. His coach, John Barberio, “rejuvenated” his passion for the game.

The summer was going well and Barberio’s son, Nicholas, who played for Hilbert, shared Hawks’ head coach Drew Fittry’s phone number and passed along Evans’ number to Fittry.

“I reached out to Coach Fittry and I want to say the first thing he told me was ‘I have a jersey for you,’ ” Evans said.

Fittry said he had already known of Evans even before he went to NCCC because of his connections with local high school and travel coaches. He saw him play at NCCC’s scout day and at AAABA games, saying Evans had the talent that “immediately” stands out. Fittry brought Evans to campus and explained the team and his coaching philosophies. It all lined up, Fittry said, adding that Evans is the perfect example of “finding your fit.”

“When I found out that he was potentially available for our program, I decided I don't want to miss this opportunity,” Fittry said. “I know that he could be a special player for us because he always had that motor. We'd be able to really provide him that platform that he needed to be able to showcase all the work he put in.”

Evans’ plan to begin classes at the University at Buffalo was no more, as he joined Hilbert’s program ahead of the 2021-22 school year. And when he got there, Evans said he was rough around the edges and wasn’t the player that he wanted to be to succeed.

Fittry said because of Evans’ 6-foot-5 stature, many would expect him to play a certain type of way – a power hitter, corner infielder and run producer. And while Evans can hit for more power, Fittry said Evans realized his game was unique and was comfortable in a “run-score” mode, leading the team in stolen bases this year.

Evans had changed his physique to become more explosive, Fittry said. Evans was always the first one in the weight room, roughly around 8:30 a.m., before moving onto speed training and working in the cage.

“I bought into myself,” Evans said. “I told myself, 'I want to be the best version of myself I could be.' ”

In his junior year, he appeared in 28 games, was a third-team All-AMCC selection and led the team in several statistical categories. And in his senior year, he played in all 44 games, notching 59 runs, 67 hits, 49 RBI and 12 home runs with 163 at bats. Evans helped the program to a 28-16 record – its most wins in a season – and its first appearance in a AMCC title game, all culminating in his All-American recognition.

The 2023 season was his last, he said. He told himself last fall that this would be the “last dance” and he put his “chips all in.” Though no longer playing, he envisions himself as a coach or mentor down the road.

“It’s very difficult to take a program and elevate it to a new level within two years of being there and he was able to successfully do that,” Fittry said. “I can't think of too many guys that I would rather see as our first All-American than Thomas Evans.”