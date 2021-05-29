The Vladdy Jr. Show: He's leaner, his bat is meaner and he's returning to Sahlen Field

"It's awesome, man. It's so cool to see how hard he hits the ball. It never ceases to amaze me," said Blue Jays pitcher Ross Stripling. "... It's just effortless. He's a hard worker and it's fun to watch him with his smile on his face all the time. Easy to compare him to a guy like (Fernando) Tatis that I played against in San Diego.

"Very similar personalities. They both hit the ball so hard, play the game the right way. And they're great for baseball. So it's cool to have a front row seat to it every day."

Even without the injured George Springer, the Toronto lineup has been one of the game's best all season. The Jays are second in the majors and lead the American League in home runs (75 entering Saturday). In virtually every major category, they're battling with Boston, Houston and Atlanta for the lead among clubs.

Guerrero is obviously a huge reason why.

"I'm really not altogether that excited to see him if he's hot," deadpanned Cleveland manager Terry Francona, whose club faced Guerrero over the weekend for the first time since 2019. "I'd rather see him when he's struggling because I know how good he is. The top of that lineup is really good and feeling pretty good about themselves.