The prep work is fast and furious as Bisons point to their home opener

Buffalo Bisons general manager Anthony Sprague was promoted to his post more than 16 months ago and still hasn't been able to see his team play at Sahlen Field. He's less than two weeks away from finally having that feeling.

"The job is so different at this point this year and for the future of what it means now," Sprague said Tuesday during a news conference in the new Bisons' clubhouse to talk about the upcoming 23-game home schedule. "There were times where I thought about it a lot of and how it would be nice to be back to normal and to do the job I was I was hired to do.

"I've always tried to think about that: What's that first game going to feel like? What's it going to be to see our fans back as we normally would? In every situation it was always going to be a memorable opening day for me, for my first one. ... I think it's going to be something I'll never ever, ever forget, and I'm really looking forward to it."

Bisons' return leads off team's busy promotional schedule "The Herd Comes Home" celebration on Aug. 10 will include the first of five fireworks show planned for the season.

The Bisons' staff has been busy with the Blue Jays in town for parts of the last two seasons, but they've always been in help mode. Now they can run their own team again and host a game in their park for the first time in 711 days when the Rochester Red Wings are here Aug. 10 at 7:05 p.m.