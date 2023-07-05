Tanner Morris singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the 12th inning and scored the eventual winning run on a wild pitch as the Buffalo Bisons beat the Rochester Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night in Rochester.

The teams will play the third game of the series at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Rochester (38-43, 4-4 second half) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. With one out, Jeter Downs and Blake Rutherford singled off Buffalo starting pitcher Zach Thompson. With two outs, Travis Blankenhorn singled to score Downs.

The Bisons (38-44, 4-3) surged ahead in the third inning. Otto Lopez led off with a triple to right field and scored on a single by Spencer Horwitz. Davis Schneider doubled to left to put runners at second and third before Horwitz scored when Rafael Lantigua grounded out to third.

In the seventh, Rochester tied the game. Richie Martin belted a two-out single off Bisons reliever Jimmy Burnette and Jake Alu drew a walk. Martin scored on a double by Downs.

Cam Eden started the 10th inning on second base and Morris walked. Lopez tried to move them over with a bunt, but was called out for batter’s inference. But then Rochester catcher Jacob Nottingham had a passed ball, putting runners at second and third, and Horwitz worked a walk to load the bases. Red Wings pitcher Luis Reyes uncorked a wild pitch to score Eden.

In the bottom of the inning, Drew Millas started on second base and went to third when Blankenhorn flew out to center. Jake Noll doubled in Millas to tie the game.

In the 12th, with Eden on second, Morris singled to left to score Eden. Lopez singled and, with one out, Schneider singled to load the bases. Morris scored an insurance run on a wild pitch by Rochester pitcher Tommy Romero.

The Red Wings trimmed the lead to 5-4 on Nottingham’s two-out single, but Trent Thornton (4-0) got out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out Martin to end the game.