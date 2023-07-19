Zach Thompson pitched five no-hit innings before allowing a single leading off the sixth and Tanner Morris singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth to lift the Buffalo Bisons to a 4-3 victory over the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday in Syracuse.

The teams will play again at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

The Bisons (44-47, 10-6 second half) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Rafael Lantigua singled and went to third on a single by Stevie Berman. Lantigua scored when Cam Eden reached on a fielder’s choice, erasing Berman at second.

Buffalo made it 2-0 in the fourth. Morris led off with a double and Berman walked. With one out, Addison Barger walked to load the bases. Ernie Clement grounded out to shortstop to score Morris.

In the fifth, the Herd went up 3-0 when Orelvis Martinez hit a ground-rule double to right-center field and scored on a one-out double to left by Lantigua.

Tomas Nido broke up Thompson’s no-hit bid in the sixth with a single to left to start the inning. Danny Mendick followed with a single before Ronny Mauricio grounded out, putting runners at second and third with one out. Nido scored on a ground out by Mark Vientos to end the shutout bid and Thompson got out of the jam by inducing Luke Voit to fly out.

Thompson left the game after the sixth, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks. He struck out two and threw just 73 pitches. Brandon Eisert came on for the seventh and struck out two of the three batters he faced.

The Mets (37-53, 4-12) tied the game in the bottom of the eighth off Yosver Zulueta. With one out, Nido singled and Mendick walked before Mauricio singled to score pinch-runner Carlos Cortes and Mendick scored on a fielding error by Bisons left fielder LJ Talley. Vientos walked to put runners at first and second. With two outs, Abraham Almonte walked to load the bases, chasing Zulueta from the game. Trent Thornton (5-1) came on to strike out Rafael Ortega to end the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Talley singled and was replaced by pinch-runner Otto Lopez, who stole second. With one out, Morris singled in Lopez to give Buffalo a 4-3 lead.

Thornton retired Syracuse in order to end the game.