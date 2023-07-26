Tanner Morris went 5-for-5 with three doubles, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored on Wednesday to lead Buffalo to a 14-2 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Sahlen Field and lift the Bisons into a first-place tie in the International League.

The Herd (48-49, 14-8 second half) were tied with Worcester entering night play Wednesday. Buffalo has won three games in a row, including the first two games of this series, and will face Scranton/Wilkes-Barre again at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (45-50, 11-10) took a 1-0 lead when Estevan Florial led off the game with a home run to right-center field off Bowden Francis.

But in the third, the Bisons put the game away with 10 runs. Ernie Clement led off with a single and Davis Schneider walked. Luis De Los Santos singled to score Clement and Orelvis Martinez's single scored Schneider to give Buffalo a 2-1 lead. Rafael Lantigua doubled to plate De Los Santos and Martinez, and Morris doubled to score Lantigua, making it 5-1.

With one out, Cam Eden doubled to score Morris and, with two outs, Clement drew a walk to end the day for RailRiders starting pitcher Tanner Tully. Reliever Aaron McGarity didn't fare much better, as he hit Schneider to load the bases and walked De Los Santos to score Eden. Martinez capped the inning with a three-run double.

Schneider hit his 20th homer of the season in the fifth inning to make it 11-1 and he had an RBI double in the sixth. In the seventh, Morris belted a two-run homer to give Buffalo a 14-1 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre made it 14-2 in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Carlos Narvaez.

Schneider finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Martinez went 2-for-5 with four RBIs and a run.

Junior Fernandez (3-2) picked up the win for the Bisons by allowing one hit and one walk over two innings of relief. He struck out one.

Tully (5-5) took the loss, giving up eight earned runs on nine hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings of work. He didn't strike out a batter.

Franchy Cordero went 2-for-4 for the RailRiders.