The Syracuse Mets scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to come back and beat the Buffalo Bisons 8-7 on Wednesday at Sahlen Field.

The teams play again at 6:05 p.m. Thursday.

The Bisons (14-21) took advantage of some wildness by Mets pitcher Jose Butto to score twice in the second inning. With one out, Tyler Heineman singled. L.J. Talley, Cam Eden and Tanner Morris drew walks to force home Heineman. Butto uncorked a wild pitch to score Talley.

Syracuse (16-19) cut the lead to 2-1 in the third on Mark Vientos’ RBI single.

Buffalo went up 4-1 in the fourth on an RBI single by Morris, who later scored on a passed ball by recently signed catcher Gary Sanchez.

The Mets trimmed the lead to 4-2 in the top of the seventh on another RBI single by Vientos. The Herd made it 5-2 in the bottom of the inning when Heineman scored on Syracuse pitcher Josh Walker’s throwing error.

But in the top of the eighth, the Mets scored five times off reliever Hayden Juenger to take a 7-5 lead.

With one out, Jaylin Davis singled and scored on a triple by Tim Locastro. Lorenzo Cedrola singled home Locastro, then stole second. After Danny Mendick walked, Ronny Mauricio doubled to plate Cendrola to tie the game and put runners at second and third.

Vientos singled in Mendick to put the Mets up 6-5, and Sanchez grounded into a force out to score Mauricio. After D.J. Stewart singled, Juenger was replaced by Sean Mellen, who struck out Jonathan Arauz to end the inning.

Spencer Horwitz’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth cut the lead to 7-6.

Leading off the ninth, Davis homered off Trent Thornton to give the Mets an 8-6 lead.

The Bisons loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Ernie Clement’s infield single scored Otto Lopez to cut the lead to 8-7, but Nathan Lavender came on to strike out Horwitz to end the game.