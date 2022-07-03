Struggling Bisons to host Mets, Connor Grey for Independence Day Celebration

Jhony Brito limited the Bisons to one run and five hits over six innings and the RailRiders completed a six-game sweet of Buffalo with a 5-1 victory on Sunday in Scranton/Wikles-Barre, Pa.

The Bisons (41-36) will try to snap its losing streak when it hosts Syracuse on Monday at 6:05 p.m. in the annual Independence Day celebration featuring the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra at Sahlen Field. Frewsburg native and former St. Bonaventure pitcher Connor Grey is slated to be the Syracuse starter.

Grey, a 20th-round draft pick of Arizona in 2016, is trying to become the first Bona player to reach the big leagues. He moved higher on the parent New York Mets’ radar by going 2-1, 3.38 in five May outings for Syracuse but has not gotten out of the fourth inning in his last three starts.

For the season, Grey is 3-3 with a 5.90 ERA in 14 appearances, with 13 starts. Among those appearances was six shutout innings against the Bisons in the first game of a doubleheader May 20 at Sahlen Field. In front of family and fans, he struck out seven and allowed six hits and two walks in a no-decision. The Mets won the game, 1-0, in the eighth inning, the first extra frame in the seven-inning game.

Against the RailRiders, the Bisons fell behind 1-0 in the second inning on Rob Brantly scored on a wild pitch by Buffalo reliever Jake Elliott (1-1). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre made it 3-0 in the third inning on Tim Locastro’s RBI double and a sacrifice fly by Derek Dietrich.

Buffalo scored its only run of the game in the top of the fourth. Nathan Lukes led off with a single to center and Otto Lopez singled to center, putting runners at first and second. Lukes took third on Jordan Groshans’ fly out to right. A wild pitch by Brito put Lopez on second.

Cullen Large flew out to center to score Lukes and Tanner Morris grounded out sharply to first baseman Jake Bauers to end the inning.

The RailRiders put the game away with two runs in the sixth.

Armando Alvarez led off with a ground-rule double to left. With one out, the Bisons brought on reliever Gabriel Ponce, who promptly hit Jose Peraza. With two outs, Estevan Florial singled to center, scoring Alvarez. A throwing error on the play plated Peraza.

Lopez went 3-for-4 with a double to lead the Bisons’ hitters. Elliott allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits in 1/3 inning to take the loss.

Brito (3-1) struck out four in his six innings of work.