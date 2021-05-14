 Skip to main content
Stephen Strasburg to pitch on rehab vs. Bisons Sunday in Trenton
Braves Nationals Baseball

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (37) throws during the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. 

 AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Buffalo Bisons will be facing a big name on the mound Sunday in Trenton, N.J., as Washington Nationals star Stephen Strasburg will be the starter for the Rochester Red Wings on an injury rehab assignment.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez made the announcement late Friday night prior to his team's game in Arizona. Strasburg, who has been on the injured list since April 18 with right shoulder inflammation, is slated to throw five innings or as many as 80 pitches.

The Bisons improved to 7-3 Friday in Trenton by beating the Red Wings, 5-2. Shortstop Christian Colon had the big blow, a three-run homer in the fourth inning. 

Strasburg, 32, is 0-1, 6.30 in two starts this year and made just two starts last season due to nerve issues in his hand. Strasburg was 18-6, 3.32 in 2019, leading the National League in wins and finishing second in strikeouts (251). He was named MVP of the World Series after winning both of his starts against Houston.

Strasburg has a career record of 112-59 in the big leagues. He was promoted to Washington in 2010, making his final start in Triple-A for Syracuse in Buffalo on June 3, 2010, at then-Coca Cola Field. He got the win in a much-hyped start before a crowd of 14,774, throwing five shutout innings with five strikeouts.

