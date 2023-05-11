Spencer Horwitz’s run-scoring single with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning capped a four-run rally and gave the Buffalo Bisons a 6-5 victory over Syracuse on Thursday at Sahlen Field.

The teams meet again at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

Trailing 5-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, LJ Talley greeted reliever Bubby Rossman with a single to right. Jamie Ritchie and Cam Eden walked to load the bases and chase Rossman. T.J. McFarland came on and got Davis Schneider to fly out, but Ernie Clement doubled to left to plate three runs and tie the game. Horwitz singled home Clement to win it.

The Mets (16-20) scored on Gary Sanchez’s solo homer in the second inning and added four runs in the third to take a commanding early lead.

Jose Peraza opened the third inning with an infield single, Lorenzo Cendrola singled and Danny Mendick drew a walk from Bisons starter Drew Hutchison to load the bases. Ronny Mauricio doubled to score two before Sanchez drew a one-out walk to reload the bases. D.J. Stewart’s two-run single made it 5-0.

The Bisons (15-21) battled back in the bottom of the third. Schneider and Clement singled to put runners at first and second. Horwitz doubled to center to score Schneider and Clement scored on Wynton Bernard’s ground out to make it 5-2.