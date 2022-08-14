Six Bisons pitchers combine to shut out of Syracuse Mets

Six Bisons pitchers combined on a six-hitter Sunday as visiting Buffalo blanked Syracuse 2-0 in an International League game.

The Herd (59-51) went 5-1 against the Mets and are 2½ two games behind East Dvision-leading Durham. The Bulls rallied to knock off Jacksonville 11-8 on Sunday. Four teams are within 3½ games of the lead.

Buffalo returns home this week to take on Lehigh Valley starting Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. The IronPigs (61-50) are 1½ games ahead of the Bisons.

Shaun Anderson drew the start for Buffalo, and pitched 2⅓ innings, allowing one hit and striking out three, before being replaced by Nick Allgeyer (5-4).

Allgeyer allowed two hits over 2⅔ innings to pick up the victory.

Kyle Johnston allowed one hit and struck out four over 1⅔ innings and Brandon Eisert gave up one hit in one inning. Vinny Nittoli allowed a hit in ⅓ inning before giving way to Matt Gage, who picked up his 10th save by pitching a perfect ninth.

None of the Bisons' pitchers allowed an extra-base hit or a walk.

Buffalo scored the only run it needed in the first inning. With two outs, Gabriel Moreno doubled to center and scored on a single to center by Zack Collins.

The Bisons made it 2-0 in the second. With one out, Logan Warmoth drew a walk from Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (2-3), who promptly picked off Warmoth for the second out.

Chavez Young grounded a single to center and stole second. Young then stole third and scored on Mets' catcher Patrick Mazeika's errant throw.

Otto Lopez went 3-for-5 to lead the Bisons' 12-hit attack. Collins and LJ Talley each went 2-for-4. Spencer Horwitz and Colton Shaver belted doubles.

On Wednesday, following a 7:05 p.m. game against Lehigh Valley, fans will be invited to play catch on the field. The first 2,000 fans to enter through the Inspire Dental Gate on Swan Street will receive a logo baseball.