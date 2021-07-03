Silent summer: Ben Wagner, Pat Malacaro on their season with no baseball to call

Wagner feels the pain of everyone in the minors for the last 2020 season and for his friend's odd circumstance while in his former chair.

"Pat is on the outside, looking in so many ways. Connected to it, but you're not part of it," said Wagner, who has stayed with Malacaro during his trip into town. "The Bisons are doing a tremendous job promoting, amplifying the players and the moments that you'd love to see on a Friday night in downtown buffalo. Unfortunately, it's happening in the middle of New Jersey. That's a massive disconnect for the tremendous fan base of Bisons baseball."

A trip to the old home

Wagner knows all about Buffalo fans. An Indiana native who came to Buffalo from Class A ball in 2007 and had the difficult task of replacing the ultra-popular Jim Rosenhaus, Wagner quickly built a following of his own. He has enjoyed his trip to Buffalo to reconnect with many old friends at the ballpark and had to see MLB games in person here before it was too late.

"I really wanted to experience this. This is significant having Major League Baseball in Buffalo," he said. "I thought it would be an awesome experience and so far it hasn't disappointed. Having a chance to come back here and also witness what's happening here stirs up a lot of emotions.