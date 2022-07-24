Shaver's home run all the offense Bisons need to beat Rochester, 1-0

Colton Shaver hit his first home run as a member of the Buffalo Bisons Sunday and the Herd’s stable of relievers made it stand up.

Shaver’s solo blast in the bottom of the fourth was the difference as the Bisons posted a 1-0 victory over the Rochester Red Wings in an International League game at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons (49-44) swept the three-game miniseries.

Shaver, who joined the Herd on July 12, has two hits and a home run in four games.

Buffalo starter Shaun Anderson pitched two scoreless innings, and was followed by seven relievers as interim manager Jeff Ware fully utilized his staff. That group allowed just three hits in seven innings. Brandon Eisert (4-1) worked the fourth and got the win.

For the game, the Red Wings were 5-for-32. Wings catcher Riley Adams was 3-for-4 with a double, the only Rochester player with more than one hit.

Buffalo did have an opportunity to get off to a faster start in the third, After three straight singles loaded the bases, Rochester center fielder Andrew Stevenson made a diving catch on a ball hit by Jordan Groshans that appeared headed for extra bases.

Buffalo is off Monday and continues the homestand Tuesday when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre visits at 7:05 p.m.