Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored three runs in the sixth inning to pull away from the Buffalo Bisons in a 5-1 victory on Thursday at Sahlen Field, ending the Herd’s three-game win streak.

The teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (46-50, 12-10 second half) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Jamie Westbrook drew a walk from Bisons starter Hayden Juenger and moved to second on Rodolfo Duran’s ground out. With two outs, Brandon Lockridge singled to center to score Westbrook.

Buffalo (48-50, 14-9) tied it in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Orelvis Martinez walked, Tanner Morris singled and Stevie Berman walked to load the bases. With two outs, Martinez scored on Cam Eden’s single to left.

The RailRiders made it 2-1 in the third off Bisons reliever Yosver Zulueta (2-3). Oswaldo Cabrera walked, went to third on a single by Austin Wells and scored on a one-out single by Franchy Cordero.

Buffalo threatened in the bottom of the fourth, putting runners at second and third with one out, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitcher Randy Vasquez struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

The RailRiders pushed the lead to 5-1 in the top of the sixth against Bisons reliever Zach Pop. With one out, Lockridge singled and stole second. Estevan Florial doubled to score Lockridge before Cabrera singled to plate Florial. Wells singled to end Pop’s day and the Herd brought on Nate Pearson.

Cabrera stole third and Andres Chaparro walked to put runners on the corners. Cabrera scored on Cordero’s ground out.

Morris, including his 5-for-5 performance on Wednesday, had hits in six consecutive at-bats before reaching on catcher inference in the fourth. Morris grounded into a double play in the sixth to end his on-base streak at seven plate appearances.

Four Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers limited Buffalo to just three hits in the game. Zach Greene (1-0) picked up the victory, throwing 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief. He walked one and struck out one.