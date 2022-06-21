Samad Taylor's second homer gives Bisons wild victory over Saints

Samad Taylor belted two home runs, including a three-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning, to help the Buffalo Bisons cap a wild comeback in an 8-7 victory over St. Paul on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons (38-28) will send Casey Lawrence (8-1) to the mound Wednesday against Josh Winder (0-0) and the Saints (33-33) in Game 2 of the six-game series. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo trailed 7-2 after 6 1/2 innings before rallying for victory.

The Herd loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh when Saints reliever Tyler Viza hit two batters and walked Nathan Lukes. Taylor hit a sacrifice fly to plate Chavez Young.

Jordan Groshans singled to center to score Nick Podkul and cut the lead to 7-4.

In the eighth, Buffalo scored four times with two outs to take the lead for good. After St. Paul reliever Jovani Moran retired the first two hitters of the inning, he walked Young and Podkul doubled to right, scoring Young. Lukes walked to put runners at first and second and the Saints turned to reliever Yennier Cano to face Taylor.

Taylor hammered an 0-1 pitch over the left-field wall to give Buffalo an 8-7 lead. Derek Holland came on to pitch a perfect ninth and earn his second save of the season.

Jeremy Beasley (1-0) picked up the win. Cano (1-1) suffered the loss.

Taylor finished the game 2-for-4 with five RBIs, and Podkul went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Jermaine Palacios went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for St. Paul. Palacios was robbed of a grand slam in the fifth inning when Young made a leaping catch in deep center field. Palacios picked up a sacrifice fly on the play.